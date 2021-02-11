New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Kingdom Hearts series coming to PC exclusively on the Epic Games Store

The Kingdom Hearts franchise is coming to PC for the first time ever as an EGS exclusive.
Donovan Erskine
2

The Epic Games Store Spring Showcase was home to several announcements related to studio Epic Games’ digital storefront. During the event, it was announced that Kingdom Hearts will be coming to EGS this March. This marks the first ever release for Kingdom Hearts on PC.

It was announced during the Epic Games Store Spring Showcase on February 11, 2021 that Kingdom Hearts 3, along with 1.5+2.5 ReMIX, HD 2.8, and Melody of Memory will all launch on the EGS on March 30, 2021. This will bring some of the most beloved and notable titles in the Kingdom Hearts series to PC for the first time ever, as they were previously exclusive to consoles.

After the announcement of the Kingdom Hearts games coming to EGS, we got price points, which will very likely turn some heads:

  • Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX - $49.99
  • Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue - $59.99
  • Kingdom Hearts 4 + Re Mind - $59.99
  • Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory - $59.99

These prices are a stark contrast to current listings on the PlayStation Store, where they can all be purchased in one package for $30. All four titles are available for pre-order now on the Epic Games Store. There is no word on if these games will remain exclusive to EGS for the foreseeable future, or if there are plans to bring them to other digital storefronts down the road.

The Kingdom Hearts series coming to PC was just one of several announcements made during the Epic Games Store Spring Showcase. For more on the Epic Games Store stick with us here on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

