Kingdom Hearts series is coming to Nintendo Switch Several Kingdom Hearts games, up to and including Kingdom Hearts 3, will come to the Nintendo Switch as cloud versions.

It was a big day for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fans, Square Enix fans, and Disney fans as Sora from Kingdom Hearts was confirmed as the final character of the Smash Ultimate DLC roster. However, the reveals didn’t end there. Director Masahiro Sakurai also got to reveal that the Nintendo Switch is also getting the Kingdom Hearts series, which will bring three games over as cloud versions, including Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMix, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, and Kingdom Hearts 3.

The announcement was made formally on the latest Mr. Sakurai Presents showcase on October 5, 2021. After Sora was confirmed as the last DLC fighter for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Sakurai went on to reveal that the Kingdom Hearts series would be coming over to the Nintendo Switch. Nintendo itself further explained that Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMix, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, and Kingdom Hearts 3 will be playable as cloud versions on the console. There was no release date for the series arrival at this time.

This just in – the #KingdomHearts games are coming to #NintendoSwitch!



✨ KINGDOM HEARTS - HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMix -

✨ KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue

✨ KINGDOM HEARTS III



All three titles will be playable as cloud versions. Look forward to more information soon! pic.twitter.com/VtoiCJzxKp — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 5, 2021

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMix, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, and Kingdom Hearts 3 encompass pretty much all of the main story beats of the series, giving players the full main adventure of Sora, the Keyblade masters, Organization XIII, the Heartless, and more. The series formally ended with Kingdom Hearts 3 back in 2019 and it landed on quite a good note if our Shacknews review has anything to say about it.

The Kingdom Hearts series is also the latest to utilize this new cloud format of launches on the Nintendo Switch platform. Previously, we have seen games like Control come to Nintendo Switch via this format while Dying Light 2 is also slated to come to the platform in similar fashion.

As we don’t have a release date quite yet, stay tuned as we await further news on when the Kingdom Hearts series formally hits the Nintendo Switch. We’ll have the dates and other details right here at Shacknews as they become available.