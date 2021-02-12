Weekend Console Download Deals for Feb. 12: Lunar New Year 2021

If you're into Kingdom Hearts like I am… okay, you may not be, but hey, who's writing this thing? Fine, let's start over. If you're into Kingdom Hearts like I am, you were excited to hear that the PC player base is going to have their first chance to jump into the series, thanks to the Epic Games Store. That should remind you, John Q. Console Gamer, that you've had Kingdom Hearts available to you all along. And if you got lost in the next-gen console hoopla, you may not have realized that Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory came out in November. And yes, it is relevant to the overarching story.

Fortunately for you, Melody of Memory is one of the games headlining this weekend's console deals. It's on sale across Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch. If you're not a Kingdom Hearts fan, then on top of feeling terrible for your lack of joy and whimsy, I will point you to several exciting sales, including Xbox's Lunar New Year Sale, PlayStation's Big in Japan Sale (along with the continuing Critics' Choice Sale), and Nintendo's various publisher sales.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch