Weekend Console Download Deals for Feb. 12: Lunar New Year 2021

If you're into Kingdom Hearts like I am… okay, you may not be, but hey, who's writing this thing? Fine, let's start over. If you're into Kingdom Hearts like I am, you were excited to hear that the PC player base is going to have their first chance to jump into the series, thanks to the Epic Games Store. That should remind you, John Q. Console Gamer, that you've had Kingdom Hearts available to you all along. And if you got lost in the next-gen console hoopla, you may not have realized that Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory came out in November. And yes, it is relevant to the overarching story.
Fortunately for you, Melody of Memory is one of the games headlining this weekend's console deals. It's on sale across Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch. If you're not a Kingdom Hearts fan, then on top of feeling terrible for your lack of joy and whimsy, I will point you to several exciting sales, including Xbox's Lunar New Year Sale, PlayStation's Big in Japan Sale (along with the continuing Critics' Choice Sale), and Nintendo's various publisher sales.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Gears 5 - FREE!
- Resident Evil - FREE!
- Dead Rising - FREE!
- Indiana Jones and the Emperor's Tomb - FREE!
- Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory - $40.19 (33% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $23.99 (60% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $14.99 (70% off)
- There are more Xbox One games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Lunar New Year Sale
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - $44.99 (25% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $35.99 (40% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion - $29.99 (50% off)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon - $41.99 (30% off)
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light - $26.79 (33% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 - $29.99 (25% off)
- Ghostrunner - $22.49 (25% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition - $27.99 (30% off)
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II - $26.99 (55% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection - $23.99 (40% off)
- Ori: The Collection - $11.54 (67% off)
- Gears Tactics - $29.99 (50% off)
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - $19.79 (67% off)
- Dead by Daylight: Special Edition - $11.99 (60% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $19.79 (67% off)
- Fallout 76 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Torchlight III - $19.99 (50% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection - $14.99 (75% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition - $38.99 (35% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls III - $14.99 (75% off)\
- Twin Mirror - $20.09 (33% off)
- Tell Me Why - $14.99 (50% off)
- Life is Strange 2 - $12.78 (60% off)
- Rare Replay - $7.49 (75% off)
- More from the Xbox Lunar New Year Sale.
- 2K Publisher Sale
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition - $49.99 (50% off)
- NBA 2K21 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Mafia: Trilogy - $38.99 (35% off)
- PGA Tour 2K21 - $29.99 (50% off)
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds - $19.99 (50% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI - $19.79 (67% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- More from the Xbox 2K Publisher Sale.
- Anime Month
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 - $9.89 (67% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot - $23.99 (60% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultimate Edition - $16.49 (85% off)
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows - $23.99 (60% off)
- CODE VEIN - $19.79 (67% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $19.49 (35% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $19.99 (50% off)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy - $14.99 (50% off)
- More from the Xbox Anime Month Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- NBA 2K21 - $19.79 (67% off)
- NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever Edition - $79.99 (20% off)
- Big in Japan
- Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory - $40.19 (33% off)
- Kingdom Hearts: All-In-One Package - $24.99 (75% off)
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 [PS5 & PS4] - $29.99 (25% off)
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot - $23.99 (60% off)
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 - $9.59 (84% off)
- Street Fighter V: Champion Edition - $20.09 (33% off) (FREE TRIAL until 2/24)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $19.49 (35% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls III - $14.99 (75% off)
- CODE VEIN - $19.79 (67% off)
- Sonic Mania - $9.99 (50% off)
- Tekken 7 - $9.99 (80% off)
- SoulCalibur VI - $14.99 (75% off)
- BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle - $4.99 (75% off)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the PlayStation Big in Japan Sale.
- Critics' Choice Sale
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla [PS5 & PS4] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising [PS5 & PS4] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion [PS5 & PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light + Season [PS5 & PS4] - $33.49 (33% off)
- Spelunky 2 - $13.99 (30% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II - $29.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Madden NFL 21 [PS5 & PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $19.79 (67% off)
- Resident Evil 3 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Borderlands 3 [PS5 & PS4] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 - $29.99 (25% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition - $38.99 (35% off)
- Mafia: Trilogy - $38.99 (35% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition [PS5 & PS4] - $34.99 (65% off)
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - $19.79 (67% off)
- Final Fantasy XIV Online: The Complete Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $19.79 (67% off)
- Fallout 76 - $15.99 (60% off)
- More from the PlayStation Critics' Choice Sale.
- Games Under $15
- Star Wars Battlefront II - $7.99 (60% off)
- Batman: Arkham Knight - $4.99 (75% off)
- Fallout 4 - $8.99 (70% off)
- Assassin's Creed Unity - $8.99 (70% off)
- Assassin's Creed Syndicate - $8.99 (70% off)
- Elite Dangerous - $8.99 (70% off)
- Afterparty - $9.99 (50% off)
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid - $11.99 (40% off)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - $9.89 (67% off)
- Unrailed - $9.99 (50% off)
- Unravel - $2.99 (85% off)
- Coffee Talk - $6.99 (50% off)
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden - $13.99 (60% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $14.99 (75% off)
- Darkest Dungeon: Ancestral Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- More from the PlayStation Games Under $15 Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Destruction AllStars [PS5] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Control: Ultimate Edition [PS5 & PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Concrete Genie - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Fortnite PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Rocket League PlayStation Plus Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Marvel's Avengers Kate Bishop PlayStation Plus Reward - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- DC Universe Online PlayStation Plus Starter Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Path of Exile: PlayStation Plus Bundle Six - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory - $40.19 (33% off)
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Bandai Namco Entertainment Publisher Sale
- Jump Force Deluxe Edition - $29.99 (40% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $9.59 (80% off)
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch - $12.49 (75% off)
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 ROAD TO BORUTO - $29.99 (40% off)
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun! - $14.99 (75% off)
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 - $9.99 (80% off)
- Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Katamari Damacy REROLL - $9.89 (67% off)
- Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition - $12.49 (75% off)
- My Hero One's Justice 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- GOD EATER 3 - $14.99 (75% off)
- ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 - $35.99 (40% off)
- Little Nightmares Complete Edition - $7.49 (75% off)
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy - $19.99 (50% off)
- SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET Complete Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Disney TSUM TSUM FESTIVAL - $19.99 (60% off)
- Doraemon: Story of Seasons - $24.99 (50% off)
- Mr. Driller: DrillLand - $14.99 (50% off)
- My Hero One's Justice - $14.99 (75% off)
- Namco Museum - $9.89 (67% off)
- Namco Museum Archives Vol. 1 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Namco Museum Archives Vol. 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- ONE PIECE Pirate Warriors 3 Deluxe Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- ONE PIECE: Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 Plus - $7.99 (60% off)
- RAD - $5.99 (70% off)
- Super Dragon Ball Heroes World Mission - $14.99 (75% off)
- SWORD ART ONLINE: Hollow Realization Deluxe Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure Pack - $34.99 (30% off)
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure 2 - $20.99 (30% off)
- Ubisoft Valentines Day Sale
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $35.99 (40% off)
- Just Dance 2021 - $29.99 (40% off)
- Family Feud - $20.09 (30% off)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle - $14.99 (75% off)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold Edition - $19.99 (75% off)
- Just Dance 2020 - $29.99 (25% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed III Remastered - $15.99 (60% off)
- Child of Light Ultimate Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Jeopardy - $7.99 (60% off)
- Monopoly for Nintendo Switch - $9.99 (75% off)
- Rayman Legends Definitive Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- RISK Global Domination - $9.99 (50% off)
- South Park: The Stick of Truth - $11.99 (60% off)
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole - $14.99 (75% off)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas - $14.99 (75% off)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas Deluxe Edition - $23.99 (70% off)
- Trials Rising Gold Edition - $8.99 (70% off)
- Trials Rising - $5.99 (70% off)
- Trivial Pursuit Live! - $9.99 (50% off)
- Uno - $3.99 (60% off)
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War - $4.99 (75% off)
- Wheel of Fortune - $7.99 (60% off)
- WB Games Valentines Day Sale
- Cars 3: Driven to Win - $9.99 (75% off)
- LEGO City Undercover - $8.99 (70% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $14.99 (75% off)
- LEGO Jurassic World - $11.99 (70% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 - $8.99 (70% off)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame - $11.99 (70% off)
- LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game - $14.99 (70% off)
- LEGO The Incredibles - $17.99 (70% off)
- LEGO Worlds - $8.99 (70% off)
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack - $9.99 (75% off)
- Scribblenauts Showdown - $9.99 (75% off)
- Bakugan: Champions of Vestroia - $19.99 (60% off)
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection - $12.49 (75% off)
- John Wick Hex - $13.99 (30% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $29.99 (50% off)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy - $14.99 (50% off)
- Okami HD - $9.99 (50% off)
- Overcooked 2 - $12.49 (50% off)
- Overcooked Special Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Knights and Bikes - $13.39 (33% off)
- Jurassic World Evolution Complete Edition - $35.99 (40% off)
- Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty - $14.99 (50% off)
- Oddworld: Munch's Oddysee - $9.99 (67% off)
- Oddworld: Stranger's Wrath - $9.99 (67% off)
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - $14.99 (50% off)
- Descenders - $18.74 (25% off)
- Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break - $14.99 (50% off)
- Jenny LeClue Detectivu - $2.99 (87% off)
- Human: Fall Flat - $7.49 (50% off)
- Transistor - $3.99 (80% off)
- Bastion - $2.99 (80% off)
- Treachery in Beatdown City - $11.99 (40% off)
- Axiom Verge - $9.99 (50% off)
- Brawlout - $6.79 (66% off)
- Riverbond - $4.99 (80% off)
- Runbow - $2.99 (80% off)
- Dead End Job - $1.99 (90% off)
- BlazBlue Centralfiction Special Edition - $19.50 (60% off)
- Guilty Gear XX Accent Core Plus R - $9.80 (33% off)
- Guilty Gear - $6.90 (33% off)
- Crypt of the NecroDancer: Nintendo Switch Edition - $3.99 (80% off)
- The Flame in the Flood Complete Edition - $3.74 (75% off)
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for Feb. 12: Lunar New Year 2021