Sora Release Time - Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Find out when Sora is making his way from Kingdom Hearts over to Smash Ultimate as the final Fighters Pass Vol. 2 DLC character.

We aren’t far off from the closing chapter of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Sora from Kingdom is the final character of the Fighters Pass Vol. 2 DLC series and he marks the very last character coming to the game. With that arrival also comes patch notes. We've got all the details you need to know about when Sora is coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate right here.

Sora is slated to arrive in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on October 18, 2021 at around 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET, as per info from the recent Mr. Sakurai Presents showcase of the character. That time is tentative, but usually reliably when Super Smash Bros. Ultimate patch notes drop. If you already have the Fighters Pass Vol. 2 pack, then Sora will unlock without any further purchases or downloads. Otherwise, you can pick up Sora on his own as a singular DLC character for $5.99 USD, including the Kingdom Hearts stage and music that go with him. You can also still buy the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass Vol. 2 for $29.99, which gets you Sora, plus all of the pack’s previously launched characters in one bundle.

Sora marks the end of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC as we know it. It was a long and fantastic road, but we’ve arrived at the closing chapter and what a chapter it is. Sora being in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is the culmination of cooperation between Nintendo, Square Enix, and Disney.

It was a long shot but it finally happened. With Sora’s arrival in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on October 18, the game is finally complete in its roster. There likely won’t ever be anything quite like this again, but we can sure hope? In the meantime, keep an eye out for when Sora arrives and get ready to fight Simple and Clean with the rest of the Smash Bros. cast.