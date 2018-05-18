Kingdom Hearts series coming to PC exclusively on the Epic Games Store
The Kingdom Hearts franchise is coming to PC for the first time ever as an EGS exclusive.
The Kingdom Hearts franchise is coming to PC for the first time ever as an EGS exclusive.
Get an extended look at the Square Enix and Disney crossover RPG that’s headed to Xbox One and PS4.
Need a Kingdom Hearts refresher prior to the release of Kingdom Hearts 3? Here's your chance!
The launch trailer for Kingdom Hearts HD 2.5 Remix debuted to a closed crowd on Monday, along with a Q&A with series director Tetsuya Nomura. (And yes, there are a few new details for Kingdom Hearts 3.)
The co-director of Kingdom Hearts 3 has made some interesting comments regarding the release of HD 1.5 and HD 2.5 Remix on current-gen consoles.
Kingdom Hearts HD 2.5 Remix is out tomorrow. Are these games just as we remember them?
Uh oh! Guess what day it is? Guess what day it is? It's Shack Snack Hump Day! Whoot whoot!
Square Enix has announced the collector's edition for Kingdom Hearts HD 2.5 ReMIX will include 1.5 ReMIX and additional extras for just $99.
A new trailer for Kingdom Hearts HD 2.5 ReMIX highlights what story elements players will experience in the upcoming remastered version.
A new trailer for Kingdom Hearts HD 2.5 ReMix shows that it's more than just a compilation of some old games: it's adding cutscenes, weapons, and bosses.