Embracer Group (THQQF) goes on $576 million acquisition spree
Embracer Group has announced an acquisition spree that will impact earning guidance going forward through FY24-25.
Embracer Group has announced an acquisition spree that will impact earning guidance going forward through FY24-25.
Jump into Killing Floor 2 for a swath of new content you'll want to dig into all summer long.
Pick up Killing Floor: Double Feature as a PlayStation 4 exclusive when it officially launches this May.
The Zed hordes should make for even more nightmares in this version of the series.
This week's Co-Optimized brings us to the horrific world of Killing Floor, where up to six players come together for the admirable goal of killing monsters for money. Helping humanity survive is a nice Perk too, but it's mostly about the shooting.
Before Tripwire Interactive issues the follow-up to Killing Floor, the developer has released a short film exploring the origins of the evil Horzine Biotech corporation called Killing Floor: Uncovered.
Halloween is almost here and that means Killing Floor is out to play with the new Halloween Horror Double Feature update.
Tripwire's co-op survival shooter is taking a trip to a macabre funfair in another free content update on June 30, complete with sideshow freaks baying for blood. There'll also be new steampunk player skins.
Further reinforcing the connection between Santa and Satan, Tripwire Interactive has announced that its co-op horr