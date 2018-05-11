Killer Is Dead coming to PC in May

Suda51's cybernetic executioner Mondo Zappa is coming over from consoles to PC. Killer Is Dead, released on Xbox 360 and PS3 last year, is coming to PC on May 9 at the budget price of $19.99, publisher Deep Silver announced today. It's packing a few extras too, coming with the DLC and a new 'Nightmare' difficulty mode.