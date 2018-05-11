Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

All Stories Tagged: Kadokawa Games

Killer Is Dead coming to PC in May

Suda51's cybernetic executioner Mondo Zappa is coming over from consoles to PC. Killer Is Dead, released on Xbox 360 and PS3 last year, is coming to PC on May 9 at the budget price of $19.99, publisher Deep Silver announced today. It's packing a few extras too, coming with the DLC and a new 'Nightmare' difficulty mode.

Dungeon-crawler Demon Gaze coming westward in 2014

Dungeon-crawling RPG Demon Gaze is coming to western Vitas "early" next year, thanks to publisher NIS America. It's about about a chap who awakes in a strange land and figures he has nothing better than to kill monsters and accrue treasure. Why not?

Hello, Meet Lola