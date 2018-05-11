Lollipop Chainsaw remake in development for 2023
Dragami Games is developing the Lollipop Chainsaw remake, led by producer Yoshimi Yasuda with alleged support from Warner Bros.
The RPG Maker spin-off is coming to Western territories with a proper English-language release.
Japanese media conglomerate Kadokawa has acquired From Software, developer of games like Dark Souls, Armored Core, and Otogi.
The Japanese strategy RPG is coming westward, and will hit PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, and Vita sometime this fall.
Suda51's cybernetic executioner Mondo Zappa is coming over from consoles to PC. Killer Is Dead, released on Xbox 360 and PS3 last year, is coming to PC on May 9 at the budget price of $19.99, publisher Deep Silver announced today. It's packing a few extras too, coming with the DLC and a new 'Nightmare' difficulty mode.
Demon Gaze will hit on April 22 for $39.99, publisher NIS America has announced.
Kadokawa Games has announced Natural Doctrine for PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, and Vita.
Dungeon-crawling RPG Demon Gaze is coming to western Vitas "early" next year, thanks to publisher NIS America. It's about about a chap who awakes in a strange land and figures he has nothing better than to kill monsters and accrue treasure. Why not?