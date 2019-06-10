New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Just Dance 4 getting Gangnam Style DLC

Video games love a good meme they can seize upon in an attempt to wring some of its popular into their gaping maw, and the hottest viral video or whatever they call them nowadays is surely 'Gangnam Style' by Psy. Wash your tux and beef up your lassoing arm, as Ubisoft today announced that it's bringing the K-pop sensation to Just Dance 4 as downloadable content in November.

