Just Dance 2021 announced for November
The next Just Dance game was officially revealed during Nintendo's presentation.
Celebrate 10 years of Just Dance'ing!
Game fans can tune in to the latest reveals and game announcements by watching Ubisoft's E3 2019 keynote presentation live stream right here.
Here's everything we expect to see from Ubisoft at E3 2019, including Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Watch Dogs Legion, and more.
What do dancing pandas have to do with Just Dance? They're dancing! Duh.
Run an obstacle course, drive like crazy in the hall, or dance to your heart's content.
Ubisoft announced two more entries in the Just Dance series: Just Dance 2015, and a smartphone app called Just Dance Now.
Nintendo is launching two Wii holiday bundles on November 4, one with Just Dance 4 and the other with Skylanders Giants.
Video games love a good meme they can seize upon in an attempt to wring some of its popular into their gaping maw, and the hottest viral video or whatever they call them nowadays is surely 'Gangnam Style' by Psy. Wash your tux and beef up your lassoing arm, as Ubisoft today announced that it's bringing the K-pop sensation to Just Dance 4 as downloadable content in November.