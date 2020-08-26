New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Just Dance 2021 announced for November

The next Just Dance game was officially revealed during Nintendo's presentation.
Donovan Erskine
Nintendo gave fans a bit of a surprise when they randomly dropped a new Direct Mini: Partner Showcase on YouTube on August 26. During the showcase, we got a proper reveal for Just Dance 2021, the latest installment in the long-running Ubisoft franchise. Set to release on November 12, Just Dance 2021 brings new songs and challenges for fans of the rhythm game. 

Just Dance has without a doubt been one of the most popular gaming franchises over the last decade, and certainly one of the most lucrative under Ubisoft’s banner. It comes as a shock to absolutely noone that the series is returning with a new game this Fall. The Just Dance series has become a staple on Nintendo consoles, with new releases still launching on the Wii as recently as last year.

The Just Dance 2021 website boasts everything new in the rhythm game sequel. The tracklist for Just Dance 2021 will feature hit songs from Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Camila Cabello, Lizzo, and many more. The game will launch on November 12 and will be available for the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. 

Just Dance 2021 has been confirmed to be compatible with Smart Delivery, allowing players who purchase the game for the Xbox One to own the Xbox Series X version at no additional charge. For PlayStation players, you will need to insert the Just Dance 2021 PS4 disc into the PS5 and keep it there to access the digital PS5 version of the game free of charge. The game is available now for pre-orders for $49.99 USD. For more on Just Dance 2021, visit the Shacknews topic page dedicated to the rhythm game.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

