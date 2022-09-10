Just Dance 2023 will feature online multiplayer with crossplay It's a major first for the long-running dance series, as Just Dance 2023 owners can all get down together, no matter where they are.

Saturday's Ubisoft Forward presentation featured some news on the latest Just Dance. It's easy for many to dismiss Just Dance 2023 as "the latest one" or just another annual update to the long-running franchise. However, it appears that Ubisoft is going to make a genuine effort towards taking the series forward with a major new feature: online multiplayer.

For outsiders to the series, it may be hard to comprehend that Just Dance hasn't had online multiplayer to this point, but not only is Ubisoft going fully in on this new feature, but it appears that the publisher is going to do it right. Online Groups will support up to six players, where friends can engage with one another in lobbies akin to private karaoke sessions. Friends can then choose songs and dive in for synchronized dance sessions. The best part is that crossplay is supported for all platforms.



Source: Ubisoft

On top of that, Just Dance 2023 is undergoing a visual overhaul, one that switches the series' classic aesthetic with more 3D landscapes and an interface that evokes the look of media services like Netflix or Disney+. What's especially interesting is that Ubisoft is promising new game modes, songs, and seasons that are expected to last "for years to come," which makes one wonder if this game will continue to be supported even after the eventual and expected release of a presumed Just Dance 2024. Those answers remain to be seen.

Those looking to dance, but don't have motion-supported controllers available, will be able to jump in with their smartphone. The Just Dance Controller App will turn any smartphone into a makeshift controller, which can also keep score. The app will be available closer to the game's launch and will be free on both iOS and Android.



Source: Ubisoft

Lastly, Just Dance is only as good as its setlist, so here are the first songs revealed for the 2023 edition:

"Physical" - Dua Lipa

"More" - K/DA Ft. Madison Beer, (G)I-DLE, Lexie Liu, Jaira Burns & Seraphine

"Can't Stop the Feeling!" - Justin Timberlake

"Love Me Land" - Zara Larsson

"Locked Out of Heaven" - Bruno Mars

"STAY" - The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

"Sweet But Psycho" - Ava Max

"Rather Be" - Clean Bandit Ft. Jess Glynne

"If You Wanna Party" - The Just Dancers

The base version of the game will feature 40 songs total.

Just Dance 2023 will release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch on Tuesday, November 22. A Stadia release is expected at a later date. There's much more coming from the Ubisoft Forward show, so keep it on Shacknews for the latest updates.