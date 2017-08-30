Romero Games interview: Building the Empire of Sin
John and Brenda Romero speak with us about their upcoming Prohibition Era-inspired strategy RPG.
John and Brenda Romero speak with us about their upcoming Prohibition Era-inspired strategy RPG.
John Romero and Brenda Romero from Romero Games took the stage during Inside Xbox at Gamescom 2019 to talk about Empire of Sin.
Check out Sigil, the latest Doom Megawad from John Romero today, because it's always a good time to rip and tear.
The wait for the Sigil megawad based on the original Doom release continues as Romero Games delays the newest release once more.
Twenty-five years after the release of id Software's groundbreaking shooter, John Romero carves a new path through hell.
John Romero and Romero Games have teamed up with Paradox Interactive to create an all-new strategy game.
If you were looking forward to John Romero's Doom megawad SIGIL, you'll have to wait until April.
John Romero has returned to the game development battle arena to announce SIGIL, the spiritual successor to Ultimate Doom's fourth episode.
Tim Willits claimed to invent deathmatch-only maps in FPS games, but Romero's detailed archives tell a different story.
It's part of his apparent neverending quest to aid collectors ... and clean out storage space in his home.