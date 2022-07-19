Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Romero Games announces it is hiring for a new FPS

Former Wolfenstein, Doom, and Quake designer John Romero has announced that his studio is hiring for work on a new first-person shooter.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Sasha Paleeva/Gamelab
10

Romero is a legendary name in the world of video games and particularly first-person shooters. After all, John Romero was one of the pioneers of the genre at id Software, and though he has moved on with his own studio alongside wife and fellow designer Brenda Romero, Romero Games seems to be returning to the first-person shooter genre for its next project. The studio is hiring for its next game, which John Romero says is an FPS.

Romero shared the announcement of hiring at Romero Studios alongside mention a first-person shooter on his personal Twitter on July 19, 2022. According to Romero (and the studio’s website), Romero Games is hiring up big time for what John says is a new first-person shooter.

“We’re working with a major publisher to developer John Romero’s next shooter,” the studio’s announcement reads. “An all-new FPS with an original, new IP. Our team is expanding, and we’re looking for talented people for all positions and at all experience levels, particularly those with Unreal Engine 5 experience.”

An ad from Romero Games sharing that the studio is hiring for a new game.
We don't know much about Romero Games' next project, but we do know it will be an FPS in a new IP, and that it has a publisher.
Source: Twitter

There’s no telling just what Romero Games has up its sleeve next. The team most recently worked on the gangland 4X strategy title Empire of Sin under the direction of Brenda Romero, putting out the game in 2020 and DLC for it in 2021. While we don’t know much about this new first-person shooter under John, the fact that it will be an FPS is worth attention. Not only that, but it sounds like an idea is set and the group already has a publisher ready for this latest project.

While the project may be quite a ways off from an actual reveal, we’ll be looking forward to seeing what John Romero and Romero Games have in store for us. Stay tuned for more details and updates on Romero’s new game as they become available.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

  Shacknews
    July 19, 2022 7:40 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Romero Games announces it is hiring for a new FPS

    shirif
      July 19, 2022 7:40 AM

      Oh.

      Oh

    baron calamity
      July 19, 2022 7:45 AM

      UE 5. Always exciting news these days.

      shirif
        July 19, 2022 7:46 AM

        Blasphemy! No id tech!

        Hoax
          July 19, 2022 8:39 AM

          Don't think idtech was licensed out ever since zenimax took over (other than their acquisition targets/satellite studios), ms might be willing to but its probably way easier to find people with UE experience these days and unreal engine is just better documented and has better tools. Also licensing costs, even people who used unity have switched midproject on occasion.

    johnhead
      July 19, 2022 7:51 AM

      How was empire of sin?

    Safe For Work
      July 19, 2022 8:06 AM

      Wanted: Entry Level Bitch.

      Must have 5 years experience being someone else’s bitch, excel, outlook, all major operating systems, photoshop preferred

      Maddog_Delphi97
        July 19, 2022 9:05 AM

        But are you good for it?

        https://www.penny-arcade.com/comic/1998/11/25/john-romero-artiste#

        Design is law!

      johnhead
        July 19, 2022 9:13 AM

        I feel bad for Romero. Sure, he did the trash talking while playing games, but the ad was someone else’s idea and now he has to live with that legacy forever. Every time I was around him he was nothing but nice and fairly low key.

        Hoax
          July 19, 2022 10:41 AM

          It just reflects badly on the people who bring that shit up two decades later in every Romero related thread. From what I've seen, heard and read about Romero it seems like he is a pretty decent dude who cares about gamedesign, games and the industry (though I have no doubt he has the typical early industry days cutthroat business sense as mentioned by folks who worked with him).

    Yo5hiki
      July 19, 2022 8:10 AM

      Maybe it's that one he was trying to kickstart, but cancelled a while back. Forgot the name.

Hello, Meet Lola