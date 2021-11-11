Empire of Sin: Make It Count expansion release date set for next week This major expansion for Empire of Sin will bring loan sharks, special Fixer henchmen, and new mob boss Maxim Zelnick to play this November.

Romero Games and Paradox Interactive put together quite the interesting 4X strategy tango in 2020 with Empire of Sin and it’s about to get bigger with the Make It Count expansion. This major addition to the Chicago Prohibition Era gangland strategy is set to bring a new faction and new mechanics to the game alongside wealth of further fun and we finally have a release date for it. It’s coming this November, next week.

Romero Games and Paradox Interactive shared the release date information for the Empire of Sin: Make It Count expansion on the game’s Twitter on November 11, 2021. According to the tweet, Make It Count will be available on November 18, 2021. It will be $15 USD by itself, but if you bought into Empire of Sin’s Premium Edition for $70, it’s the first major expansion of two that will be included alongside several other goodies. If you already have Empire of Sin, you can also just get the Deluxe Bundle that will net Make It Count and a further expansion for $25.

We got some news, boss. I just got the latest scoop on The Fixers and this Zelnick fella movin' into town. Get this, they'll be musclin' in on our turf on November 18th to set up shop in our Precincts. Best get the gang ready for 'em! pic.twitter.com/ZfZ3evx9U2 — Empire of Sin (@EmpireOfSinGame) November 11, 2021

Empire of Sin’s Make It Count expansion was announced back in May 2021 and is all about the money. Loan Sharks have come to play in Chicago and now you can run new rackets, lending and collecting on cash loans from desperate citizens. Unique missions will also be a part of this racket. After all, not everyone pays up without extra “convincing.” What’s more, new mob boss Maxim Zelnick comes to play and he’s specially equipped in his attributes to take advantage of the new loan shark racket.

Additionally, new henchman-for-hire appear in the form of Fixers. These unique combatants can make problems go away in ways others can’t, bribing their way out of combat and disrupting enemy movement with special tricks. They’ll be strong and unique additions to your overall goon squad.

We had quite an interesting time when we reviewed Empire of Sin last year and Romero Games’ efforts make it a rather unique and fun experience among 4X offerings. If you want to continue to expand your Empire of Sin, keep an eye out when the Make It Count expansion launches next week.