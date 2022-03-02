Rip and tear through John Romero's new Doom 2 level to support Ukraine The new "One Humanity" level was created to support the humanitarian efforts of the Red Cross and UN Central Emergency Response Fund.

The Doom series has always brought people together for a common cause and John Romero continues the tradition with his new Doom 2 level, One Humanity. All proceeds from the purchase of this level will go towards aiding the people of Ukraine.

Released today, the One Humanity Doom 2 level was created by John Romero himself, the original creator of the Doom franchise. This level is for Doom 2 and can be purchased directly from the Romero shop site. For a few dollars, players can pick up this unique creation and know that all of the proceeds are going towards the humanitarian efforts of the Red Cross and the UN Central Emergency Response Fund.

Romero’s site notes that it is his first Doom 2 level since the game was released back in 1994. Players that buy and download the game will receive a .WAD that contains a readme text file as well as relevant mod data. You will need a copy of Doom 2 in order to play it, along with a modern source port.

This is the latest support from the video game industry that the people of Ukraine have received. Recently, Ukraine’s crypto address has topped 370,000 DOGE while the developers at S.T.A.L.K.E.R. have also asked for donations to assist the armed forces of the region. We here at Shacknews will be sure to keep you updated on the latest efforts the video game world is making to support Ukraine in this time.