IGF/GDC Awards 2023 winner interviews We caught up to the developers of award-winning titles like Stray, Potionomics, Immortality, and more to talk about their wins and further topics at GDC Awards 2023.

The IGF Awards took place in March 2023 during GDC and on that night, many wonderful games were recognized for their various achievements. Games like Stray, Potionomics, Immortality, Betrayal at Club Low, God of War Ragnarok, and many more received awards, and we were on deck to speak with many of them. What’s next for Stray? Where did Betrayal at Club Low come from? Is Ragnarok truly the end of Kratos’ tales for now? Our own Greg Burke asked these questions and more of some of the winning developers.

After God of War Ragnarok took home the award for Best Audio, we got to ask them about the process of working on audio design of such a large game. The developers talked about some of the quirks of the process, making the audio the best it can be before passing it off to the studio to incorporate into the game. We also got to talk to them about the weirdest or most interesting sounds they recorded and cut, which led to a very interesting answer about a sound used as ambiance in another game.

One of the most delightful conversations we had was with none other than John Romero himself, who was recognized with a lifetime achievement award at the IGF Awards. It might interest you to know what Romero’s favorite game he didn’t work on was, as well as his favorite video game peripheral, and even his favorite books and movies. Tune in early and you’ll catch the Stray developers at BlueTwelve Studio talking about the real-life inspiration for the game’s main cat, as well as exactly what a Cat Executive Officer (CEO) is.

You can check out the full IGF Awards 2023 list, but if you want to more videos like this IGF winners interview compilation, then be sure to head over to our YouTube channels at Shacknews and GamerHubTV. There, you’ll find all of our video interviews, gameplay, unboxings, and more on the latest video games, technology, and toys.