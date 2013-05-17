Jagged Alliance: Flashback launches Kickstarter

Hey, you! You like good old video games, don't you? You grumble and gripe about today's games with the best of them, don't you? Well then, prove it. Frontline Tactics developer Full Control today launched a crowdfunding campaign for the old-school, properly-turned based tactical Jagged Alliance: Flashback. The studio would like a very reasonable $350,000 to make an old video game, like you keep telling everyone is best.