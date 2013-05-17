THQ Nordic makes Titan Quest & Jagged Alliance free in honor of 10th anniversary
Ahead of its 10th anniversary show, THQ Nordic has made Titan Quest Anniversary Edition and Jagged Alliance: Gold Edition free for the coming week.
Ahead of its 10th anniversary show, THQ Nordic has made Titan Quest Anniversary Edition and Jagged Alliance: Gold Edition free for the coming week.
With six days left on its crowdfunding campaign, retro "reset" Jagged Alliance: Flashback has only raised 65% of its goal. Oh, how tense! To tempt, tease and excite potential backers, developer Full Control has released a downloadable "diorama" with a rotatable in-engine peek at the art style it's bringing to the turn-based tactics 'em up.
Hey, you! You like good old video games, don't you? You grumble and gripe about today's games with the best of them, don't you? Well then, prove it. Frontline Tactics developer Full Control today launched a crowdfunding campaign for the old-school, properly-turned based tactical Jagged Alliance: Flashback. The studio would like a very reasonable $350,000 to make an old video game, like you keep telling everyone is best.
A new Jagged Alliance is in the works at Full Control, the foks behind turn-based tactics 'em up Frontline Tactics and the upcoming Space Hulk. The Danish studio announced today that it has licensed the turn-based tactical mercenary series from owner bitComposer to make and publish a new multiplatform game.
Jagged Alliance: Crossfire, the standalone expansion to Jagged Alliance: Back in Action, is now slated to launch in September. It adds a new campaign lasting 15-20 hours, along with extra mercs, weapons, and other jazz.
Jagged Alliance: Back in Action is getting a standalone add-on called "Crossfire," promising new enemies and weapons, an original story, and 15-20 hours of gameplay.
The dreams of every hardcore Jagged Alliance fan have come true, with the launch of new Jagged Alliance: Back in Action downloadable content based upon the series tie-in novel 'Shades of Red.' For people who merely enjoy the turn-based tactics game, hey, more JA!
There's been a lot of hemming and hawing over changes in Jagged Alliance: Back in Action from fans of the original turn-based tactical series, but now you can see for yourself how it's panned out, thanks to a two-mission demo released today.
Old warriors never retire, they simply wait for someone to revamp their video game a few years later. The hard-working mercs of Jagged Alliance: Back in Action will return to our screens on February 14, publisher Kalypso Media has announced.
Jagged Alliance: Back in Action, the shiny 3D revamp of Jagged Alliance 2, is now slated for a February 2012 launch on PC.