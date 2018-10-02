Roblox (RBLX) direct listing set for March after two IPO delays
The massively popular gaming platform will list its Class A common stock on the NYSE as RBLX.
Not Shack, Slack.
Reports indicate that the company has reached out to Morgan Stanley and Citibank to lead the IPO.
Zynga's IPO launched today but fell "within the first 10 minutes of trading," landing 5 percent down to $9.50 a share by the time the market closed.
As predicted, Zynga plans on becoming public, hoping to raise $1 billion in an IPO.
Zynga is seeking "between $1.5 billion and $2 billion" as part of an initial stock offering (IPO) that could make the company one of the largest in gaming.