When does the Rivian (RIVN) IPO start trading? The Rivian (RIVN) IPO is scheduled to begin trading soon and we've got some relevant details for your viewing.

Rivian (RIVN) is set to release its IPO soon, and would-be investors are interested in knowing when they can expect the IPO to start trading. Below you’ll find the relevant information about the expected date and time Rivian’s initial public offering is set to go live as well as the price-per-share.

Rivian (RIVN) IPO trading start time and date

Rivian first announced its IPO filing back in August 2021. Since that date, the company has been working towards the trading date of its initial public offering. While no official start time and date has been revealed, traders are anticipating that the Rivian (RIVN) IPO will go public and start trading on November 10, 2021.

As for the Rivian IPO price, the company has revealed it has priced its IPO at $78 per share. This would mean a market capitalization of $66.5 billion, which is comparable to Ford’s $79 billion and General Motors’ $85 billion market caps.

The company has yet to ship many vehicles, so the Rivian IPO trading date will likely give some insight into how the public feels about the electric vehicle manufacturer. There are currently some 55,400 pre-orders for its line of electric SUV and pickup truck vehicles, which are expected to be fulfilled by the end of 2023.

How the Rivian (RIVN) IPO performs on its first trading date remains to be seen. There are a few companies in the electric vehicle industry, so Rivian has some stiff competition ahead. Check out the Shacknews Rivian and Finance page for more information on this electric vehicle company and the finance side of the technology industry, respectively.

This article is only meant for educational purposes, and should not be taken as investment advice. Please consider your own investment time horizon, risk tolerance, and consult with a financial advisor before acting on this information.