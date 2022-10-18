Intel self-driving subsidiary Mobileye is targeting a $15.9 billion IPO Shares are expected to be priced anywhere between $18 and $20 each.

In a recent filing from Intel on Tuesday, it was revealed that the company’s self-driving subsidiary Mobileye is targeting an IPO valued at almost $16 billion with share prices expected to fall anywhere from $18 and $20 each.

Shares of Mobileye will be traded on Nasdaq, with Intel aiming to raise upwards of $820 million for “working capital and corporate purposes” according to its filing. Intel will retain control of Mobileye in the process, and will hold over 750 million shares of Class B stock. Meanwhile, investors will be able to purchase Class A stock.

Intel currently projects there to be over 796 million outstanding shares of Mobileye in total which, when sold at $20 each, could end up giving Mobileye a valuation of $15.9 billion. Surprisingly, this valuation is actually lower than initial reports had suggested, with CNBC noting that this could be a sign that the IPO market has cooled with rising interest rates and investors preparing for a “potential recession.” Furthermore, Nasdaq where Mobileye shares will be traded is currently down over 30 percent this year.

For those unfamiliar, Intel purchased Mobileye back in 2017 for $15.3 billion, with Mobileye having been founded all the way back in 1999. It has since become known for building components such as chips, hardware, and software for self-driving cars along with safety features like driver assistance and lane-assist technology.

As noted in the filing, Mobileye holds partnerships with a variety of automotive manufacturers including Audi, BMW, and Volkswagen, with its self-driving tech present in over 800 vehicle models. Following news of the filing, Intel stock fell by over 2 percent.

For more on Intel targeting a Mobileye IPO valued at nearly $16 million, be sure to read through reports from outlets like CNBC.