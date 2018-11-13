Spider-Man: Miles Morales pre-orders go live, PS5 pre-load date announced
Miles Morales pre-orders have gone live, and we now know exactly when players can pre-load the game on PS5.
Miles Morales pre-orders have gone live, and we now know exactly when players can pre-load the game on PS5.
This Spider-Man adventure puts you face-to-face with Hammerhead.
Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man may have just finished saving the city, but there's more work to do soon, according to the devs.
The respected studio is sticking with VR and we're better off for it.
Get a glimpse of a bank heist gone bad as Spider-Man takes on Shocker.
Watch our intern swing around the busy streets in what is sure to be one fo the biggest video game release of 2018.
Everyone’s favorite web slinger is in for a big mess during the evening jailbreak depicted in the new trailer from Sony and Insomniac Games.
The established developer's next major project is an Oculus Rift exclusive that will break boundaries.
Insomniac's browser-based monster-collecting RPG, Outernauts, will formally end on January 31, in order to make way for a new and improved iOS version set to be released soon.
The European ratings board PEGI has given a designation to Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus for the Vita, implying a port may be planned.