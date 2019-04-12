Vader Immortal PSVR gameplay & August release date revealed
We got an all-new look at Vader Immortal's PSVR gameplay during the August PlayStation State of Play, including a release date this month.
We got an all-new look at Vader Immortal's PSVR gameplay during the August PlayStation State of Play, including a release date this month.
Vader Immortal, a new interactive Star Wars VR series, is coming to the Oculus Rift and Oculus Quest this spring.
We caught up with John C. Gaeta at the View Conference to talk about visual effects and working with ILM.
NVIDIA, ILMxLAB, and Epic Games have revealed a new video demonstrating the best of what real-time ray tracing has to offer players.
Eric Shugg wields a lightsaber for the first time in VR!
Wield a lightsaber in virtual reality - as long as you have an HTC Vive
Trials on Tatooine may not be the full-blown virtual Star Wars experience that will end up in consumer hands, but it certainly does indicate that virtual lightsaber fights are closer than ever. Shacknews goes hands-on at this year's GDC.