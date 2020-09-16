Star Wars: Tales From the Galaxy's Edge is coming to Oculus Quest ILMxLAB's next Star Wars adventure is coming to the Oculus Quest this holiday season.

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge was originally introduced in early 2020, showcasing the next adventure in ILMxLAB’s virtual reality lineup. Now, several months later, we’ve finally learned that Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge is coming to the Oculus Quest this holiday season.

A new trailer for Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge dropped today during Facebook Connect showcasing more of the game world, including the fact that we’ll be seeing iconic characters from the original story return including RD-D2 and C3PO.

Unlike previous ILMxLAB titles, Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge will focus more on a living story, where players are actually inside of the world, making choices that oftentimes come with consequences. Rather than placing players in a single spot like other titles in the lineup, Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge will immerse you completely into the story, offering a Star Wars experience unlike any other.

No official release date is given yet, though they did mention that it is set to arrive sometime around the 2020 holiday season. We’ll continue to keep an eye out for more info on it, so keep your eyes on our Oculus topic for the latest details.

While Facebook Connect 2020 was a bit light on news, we did get some new reveals, including a new Assassin’s Creed game and a new Splinter Cell title, both of which are set to arrive on VR headsets sometime down the line. For more, head over to our Facebook Connect topic for even more useful info and news.