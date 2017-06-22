Homeworld Mobile revealed, closed beta coming 2020
During the Gearbox PAX East 2020 presentation, Gearbox and Blackbird Interactive showed off Homeworld Mobile and announced a closed beta coming this year.
Thanks to a trademark issue, Homeworld: Cataclysm gets a new name and new life through GOG technology.
The Homeworld Remastered Collection released earlier this year. Now join Blackbird Interactive and Gearbox Software as they tell a special origin story in January.
Gearbox is bringing back the classic Homeworld games as PC players knew them with the Homeworld Remastered Collection. The game will include remastered (and classic) versions of Homeworld and Homeworld 2.
The collector's edition will include a 12" hand-decorated ABS resin Mothership with LED lights powered by either USB or an AC adapter.
Gearbox has detailed the steps it is taking to remaster Homeworld, and is conducting a survey on which version of a Collector's Edition it should release.
Gearbox is throwing yet another Community Day next week in Texas. But if you can't make it to Dallas on September 14th, you'll still be able to partake digitally and score some swag in the process as well.
Homeworld "spiritual successor" is now becoming an official sequel thanks to Gearbox.
Gearbox chief creative officer Brian Martel says he pushed for the company to bid on Homeworld.
Gearbox plans on releasing HD remakes of Relic Entertainment's Homeworld and Homeworld 2. The remakes will be available on PC.