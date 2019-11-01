Hearthstone - Descent of Dragons interview: Building the 13th expansion
We catch up with Blizzard's Hearthstone team to get the inside scoop on its upcoming expansion, Descent of Dragons.
We catch up with Blizzard's Hearthstone team to get the inside scoop on its upcoming expansion, Descent of Dragons.
During our time at BlizzCon, Shacknews had a chance to chat with Lead Designer Peter Whalen and Associate Software Engineer Sarah Chen about Descent of Dragons.
Hearthstone's third and final expansion of 2019 is Descent of Dragons, revealed in full during the BlizzCon 2019 Opening Ceremonies.