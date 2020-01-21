Hearthstone: Galakrond's Adventure opens up with 11 new cards The League of E.V.I.L. storyline begins its climax today with the release of Galakrond's Adventure and this single-player adventure comes with new cards.

The Hearthstone meta has started to settle down and that means it's time to shake things up again. However, the big shake-up this time around is coming in the form of the latest single-player adventure. Yes, today is the day that Galakrond's Awakening arrives and it's coming with a handful of new cards for anyone who manages to complete them.

The first wing of Galakrond's Awakening is now open. The first chapter is titled "Battle on the Frozen Coast" and features six different encounters: three for the League of E.V.I.L. and three for the League of Explorers. New cards await those who complete each section and can be used immediately in Standard and Wild play. According to the Hearthstone website, the unlockable cards for the League of E.V.I.L. side include:

(2) Air Raid (Paladin): Twinspell : Summon two 1/1 Silver Hand Recruits with Taunt .

(Paladin): : Summon two 1/1 Silver Hand Recruits with . (10) Eye of the Storm (Shaman): Summon three 5/6 Elementals with Taunt . Overload : (3)

(Shaman): Summon three 5/6 Elementals with . : (3) (2) Twisted Knowledge (Warlock): Discover 2 Warlock cards.

(Warlock): 2 Warlock cards. (3) Bomb Wrangler (Warrior): Whenever this minion takes damage, summon a 1/1 Boom Bot.

Meanwhile, the League of Explorers side comes with:

(3) Skydiving Instructor (Neutral): Battlecry : Summon a 1-Cost minion from your deck.

(Neutral): : Summon a 1-Cost minion from your deck. (7) Animated Avalanche (Mage): Battlecry : If you played an Elemental last turn, summon a copy of this.

(Mage): : If you played an Elemental last turn, summon a copy of this. (7) Winged Guardian (Druid): Taunt, Reborn : Can't be targeted by spells or Hero Powers.

(Druid): : Can't be targeted by spells or Hero Powers. (3) Dark Prophecy (Priest): Discover a 2-Cost minion. Summon it and give it +3 Health.

Completing both wings will unlock the following bonus cards:

(5) Shadow Sculpter (Rogue): Combo : Draw a card for each card you've played this turn.

(Rogue): : Draw a card for each card you've played this turn. (2) Licensed Adventurer (Neutral): Battlecry : If you control a Quest , add a Coin to your hand.

(Neutral): : If you control a , add a Coin to your hand. (2) Fresh Scent (Hunter): Twinspell: Give a Beast +2/+2.

Players will be issued pre-built decks to deal with these battles. However, once Heroic difficulty opens up, players will be challenged to use their own Wild decks to survive a second go-around, in which the battles are even more difficult.

Galakrond's Awakening officially marks the end of a year-long storyline that started with the formation of the League of E.V.I.L. and the start of the Year of the Dragon. The full Galakrond's Adventure bundle is available for $19.99, but the League of E.V.I.L. side of Chapter I is playable right now for free. Come back each Tuesday for the next few weeks to see how this story ends.