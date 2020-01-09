New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesStar Wars Jedi: Fallen Order voice actors and castDestiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order voice actors and cast
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Hearthstone braces for Galakrond's Awakening in two weeks

Hearthstone's latest solo experience goes back to its classic format when Galakrond's Awakening releases in two weeks.
Ozzie Mejia
1

It's been about a month since Hearthstone has launched its last expansion of the Year of the Dragon. But while Descent of Dragons ushered some major changes to the current Hearthstone meta, there have been some questions as to how this expansion would resolve the overarching storyline that has played out over the course of the year. Does the League of E.V.I.L. succeed in their master plan? Is the League of Explorers able to stand in their way? Players are about to find out with the launch of Galakrond's Awakening, the newest Solo Adventure set to debut in just a few weeks.

Galakrond's Awakening will go back to the drawing board in a few ways for Hearthstone's single-player experience. This will play out like the original Hearthstone Solo Adventures, which means that players will be able to put together their strongest Standard/Wild decks to take on a series of bosses.

The bosses will be difficult to take down, but the rewards will be worthwhile. In continuing the theme of going back to the old way of doing things, each wing in Galakrond's Awakening will contain unlockable cards that can be used in Standard and Wild play. Blizzard revealed two sample cards today, so here are two cards that players can unlock in the first wing of the new solo adventure:

  • (3) Dark Prophecy (Priest) - Discover a 2-Cost minion. Summon it and give it +3 Health.
  • (3) Chaos Gazer (Warlock) - Battlecry: Corrupt a playable card in your opponent's hand. They have 1 turn to play it!

Yeah, there will be some powerful cards here, which means it's a good thing that first chapter for the League of E.V.I.L. is absolutely free for all players. Each wing contains two different chapters, one for the League of E.V.I.L. and one for the League of Explorers, for a total of eight chapters. Each wing will be available for $6.99 or 700 Gold. All installments can be picked up as a full bundle for $19.99.

Hearthstone: Galakrond's Adventure is set to begin on January 21. You can find more details on the Hearthstone website.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola