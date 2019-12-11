Hearthstone: Descent of Dragons - 5 Standard decks to try

In what's been a pretty big week for video games, Blizzard has released the latest Hearthstone expansion, Descent of Dragons. The dragons have finally made their presence known in the Year of the Dragon and that means over 100 new cards to experiment with. But with so many new cards and some new ideas to work with, it might be a little difficult to know where to even begin.

Fortunately, Shacknews is here to help everyone, at the very least, get started. We've spotlighted some of the best ideas to help Hearthstone players get started on their Ranked journey in Descent of Dragons, which mix together new cards with a few old ideas. Let's take a look at five of the best decks from Day One.

Brian Kibler's Dragon Warrior

2x (1) Shield Slam

2x (1) Town Crier

2x (2) Dragon Roar

2x (2) Ritual Chopper

2x (3) Awaken!

2x (3) Scion of Ruin

2x (3) Shield Block

2x (3) Smolderthorn Lancer

2x (4) Devoted Maniac

2x (4) Molten Breath

2x (4) Restless Mummy

1x (4) War Master Voone

2x (5) Emberscale Drake

1x (5) Zilliax

1x (6) Kronx Dragonhoof

1x (7) Galakrond, The Unbreakable

1x (8) Akali, The Rhino

1x (8) Deathwing, Mad Aspect

Anyone who has followed the Hearthstone scene for any amount of time know that Brian Kibler is the foremost expert on Dragons. But Descent of Dragons gives him a chance to do something a little different. Rather than going to his old standby of Dragon Priest, he's focusing on Dragon Warrior. And why wouldn't he? The Warrior has a buffet table's worth of Dragon options, with the ability to add even more with Dragon Roar.

The interesting inclusion here is Akali, the Rhino, but it does make sense given the high roll play. Akali's effect has a good chance of drawing Scion of Ruin, which would put three 8/7 Rush Dragons on the board, significantly diminishing the opposition's defense.

All of this sets up Galakrond, which can significantly chip away at the opponent's health as the game hits the later turns.

DeadDraw and/or Takas' Deathrattle Rogue

DeadDraw

2x (0) Backstab

2x (0) Shadowstep

1x (0) Wisp

2x (1) Bloodsail Flybooter

2x (1) Pharaoh Cat

2x (1) Praise Galakrond!

2x (2) Sap

2x (3) EVIL Miscreant

1x (3) Edwin VanCleef

2x (3) Necrium Blade

2x (3) Seal Fate

2x (4) Necrium Apothecary

2x (5) Faceless Corruptor

1x (5) Zilliax

1x (6) Heistbaron Togwaggle

1x (6) Kronx Dragonhoof

2x (6) Mechanical Whelp

1x (7) Galakrond, The Nightmare

Takas

2x (0) Backstab

2x (0) Shadowstep

2x (0) Wisp

2x (1) Bloodsail Flybooter

2x (1) Pharaoh Cat

2x (2) Eviscerate

2x (2) Sap

2x (3) EVIL Miscreant

1x (3) Edwin VanCleef

2x (3) Necrium Blade

2x (4) Necrium Apothecary

2x (5) Faceless Corruptor

1x (5) Leeroy Jenkins

1x (5) Zilliax

1x (6) Cairne Bloodhoof

1x (6) Flik Skyshiv

1x (6) Heistbaron Togwaggle

2x (6) Mechanical Whelp

Both of these Deathrattle Rogues are riding along the top of Legend at the moment and the biggest difference is Galakrond, the Nightmare. UK player Jack "DeadDraw" Bancroft has opted for the Galakrond build, which bolsters his Lackey count and makes Heistbaron Togwaggle an optimal play in the late game. Meanwhile, his Deathrattles can fill up the board in the late game, especially if he can draw something like Mechanical Whelp for free.

However, DeadDraw jumped on Twitter and pointed to Koren player Takas' build as superior. For Takas, he's removed all of the Galakrond cards and sprinkled in valuable Legendaries that provide additional Deathrattles (Cairne), control (Flik), and win conditions (Leeroy).

Your Deathrattle Rogue will be a matter of preference, but both of these builds are solid.

Zalae's Quest Shaman

2x (0) Mutate

1x (1) Corrupt the Waters

2x (1) Invocation of Frost

2x (1) Sludge Slurper

2x (2) EVIL Cable Rat

1x (2) Novice Engineer

2x (2) Questing Explorer

2x (2) Sandstorm Elemental

2x (3) Mind Control Tech

2x (4) Devoted Maniac

2x (4) Troll Batrider

2x (5) Corrupt Elementalist

2x (5) Dragon's Pack

2x (5) Faceless Corruptor

1x (7) Galakrond, the Tempest

2x (7) Mogu Fleshshaper

1x (9) Shudderwock

Quest Shaman is back with a vengeance, thanks to this expansion. It looks a little bit different, but it's not less powerful. Paul "Zalae" Nemeth has put together a strong new-look Quest Shaman, one that runs on Galakrond, The Tempest. Galakrond's invocations combined with the Shaman Uldum Quest has proven to be a control option that few anticipated. The 2/1 Rush minions pile up fast and are often able to clear the board with little trouble. That sets the stage for an insurmountable Shudderwock play near the end of the game.

BoarControl's Highlander Warlock

1x (0) Wisp

1x (1) Mortal Coil

1x (2) Acidic Swamp Ooze

1x (2) Doomsayer

1x (2) Nether Breath

1x (2) Sunfury Protector

1x (2) Zephrys the Great

1x (3) Dark Skies

1x (3) Earthen Ring Farseer

1x (3) SN1P-SN4P

1x (3) Scalerider

1x (4) Bone Wraith

1x (4) Dragonmaw Poacher

1x (4) Hellfire

1x (4) Spellbreaker

1x (4) Twilight Drake

1x (5) Barista Lynchen

1x (5) Crazed Netherwring

1x (5) Faceless Corruptor

1x (5) Omega Agent

1x (5) Rotten Applebaum

1x (5) Zilliax

1x (6) Abyssal Summoner

1x (6) Aranasi Broodmother

1x (6) Evasive Wyrm

1x (6) Khartut Defender

1x (7) Lord Godfrey

2x (7) Valdris Felgorge

1x (9) Dragonqueen Alexstrasza

1x (12) Mountain Giant

So far, these decks have a lot of Galakrond. But what about decks that don't use Galakrond? To start, let's take a look at George "BoarControl" Webb's unique spin on the Warlock. This doesn't use Galakrond, but it also doesn't use a lot of the stronger Zoo mechanics of previous expansions. Nor does it use something like a fallback Arch-Villain Rafaam.

No, this simply uses a lot of strong cards that work on their own, some primo tech choices like Dragonmaw Poacher, and the big-time Highlander plays like Zephrys, the Great and Dragonqueen Alexstrasza.

Barring some bad RNG draws, this deck should serve a lot of Warlock players well, with cards for almost any situation.

Thijs' Cyclone Mage

2x (0) Elemental Evocation

2x (1) Elemental Allies

2x (1) Magic Trick

2x (1) Mirror Image

2x (1) Ray of Frost

2x (1) Violet Spellwing

1x (2) Khadgar

2x (2) Mana Cyclone

2x (2) Research Project

2x (2) Sorcerer's Apprentice

2x (3) Arcane Intellect

1x (3) Banana Buffoon

1x (3) Chenvaala

1x (3) Frost Nova

1x (3) Stargazer Luna

1x (4) Conjurer's Calling

2x (8) Mana Giant

2x (12) Mountain Giant

We've explored enough of the "EVIL" classes. Now let's end on one of the heroic classes, namely the Mage. Cyclone Mage has been one of the most fun decks to play in previous expansions, but it's gone under the radar as far as most improved classes goes. European legend and tea drinker extraordinaire Thijs Molendijk has come up with a fun new twist on the Cyclone Mage, where Chenvaala would appear to be the big win condition. Flanked by Sorcerer's Apprentice and a slew of cheap spells, there's a lot here to help activate Chenvaala's effect and fill the board with 5/5 Elementals.

If that's not good enough, Mana Cyclone's effect will keep your hand full to the point that Mountain Giant becomes an easy play. But more than that, those random spells all dock the cost of Mana Giant, which can get reduced to (0) quite quickly. Mana Giant is one of the quiet MVPs for the Mage in this expansion so far and he could be your win condition if all else goes wrong.

Best of luck to everyone playing today. Has anyone discovered a deck worth playing in Descent of Dragons? Join the conversation and let us know in the comments.