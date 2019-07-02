Harvest Moon among latest games added to Nintendo Switch Online
The original SNES Harvest Moon joins Nintendo Switch Online with Mystery Tower from the NES and Game Boy titles Blaster Master: Enemy Below and Kirby Tilt 'n' Tumble.
The original SNES Harvest Moon joins Nintendo Switch Online with Mystery Tower from the NES and Game Boy titles Blaster Master: Enemy Below and Kirby Tilt 'n' Tumble.
The re-releases will be under the Story of Seasons moniker when they debut in Japan under one Friends of Mineral Town banner.
The cutest farm sim gets a new trailer with plenty of animals to coo over.
The upcoming Trio of Towns update gives players some cool freebies and the chance to grab the New Neighbors DLC.
The devs are bringing Harvest Moon to Steam ahead of schedule with PS4 and Nintendo Switch versions coming in early 2018.
Natsume's series turns 20 this year and the elaborate farming sim with me coming to Steam for the first time.
Natsume announced the next entry in the long-running Harvest Moon franchise, titled The Lost Valley. It focuses on increased customization, letting you edit attributes of your farm.
A new Harvest Moon is set to hit Japan in February, titled "Connect to the New Land."
Harvest Moon: A New Beginning will release on November 6. A special Anniversary Edition includes a plushie cow, while regular pre-orders will get a plushie yak.
Natsume has announced Harvest Moon: A New Beginning for 3DS. It will sport more customization options to your farmer and the town.