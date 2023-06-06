Harvest Moon among latest games added to Nintendo Switch Online The original SNES Harvest Moon joins Nintendo Switch Online with Mystery Tower from the NES and Game Boy titles Blaster Master: Enemy Below and Kirby Tilt 'n' Tumble.

Nintendo has added another collection of games to its Nintendo Switch Online library, and this time players are getting the original Harvest Moon on SNES, among other titles. Kirby Tilt ‘n’ Tumble and Blaster Master: Enemy Below are coming to the Game Boy library and Mystery Tower is coming to the NES library. Nintendo Switch Online subscribers can check out these games right now.

Nintendo announced the launch of Harvest Moon and other new titles on Nintendo Switch Online via the Nintendo Twitter on June 6, 2023. According to the announcement, Harvest moon, Kirby Tilt ‘n’ Tumble, Blaster Master: Enemy Below, and Mystery Tower are now available to play on their respective platforms in Nintendo Switch Online as of today. Players will only need a regular Switch Online subscription to enjoy Mystery Tower and Harvest Moon. A Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass subscription will be required for Kirby Tilt ‘n’ Tumble and Blaster Master: Enemy Below, since they are in the Game Boy library.

Harvest Moon introduced the world to a beloved series of farming RPGs back in 1997 and now you can play it on Nintendo Switch Online.

Source: Nintendo

Harvest Moon is arguably the marquee title in this collection. It’s the origin of the popular farming RPG series that has been on Nintendo consoles since 1997. The franchise has been split in ownership of the IP, leading to a Story of Seasons series with the original creators as late as 2019 and Harvest Moon being its own thing under newer creators as late as 2018. Nonetheless, the version now in Nintendo Switch Online is where it all started, kicking off a long series of colorful farming fun that would go on to inspire beloved games like Stardew Valley.

With Harvest Moon and the other games now available to play on Nintendo Switch Online, subscribers can check them out as they please. Stay tuned for further updates and additions to the Nintendo Switch Online library.