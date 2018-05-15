New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 development continues

It's been a while since we last checked in on S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 and developer GSC Game World, which seemed at one point in December 2011 to be at risk of shutting down, but rest assured--GSC said today that yes, development is still continuing.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 development continuing

Work on survival shooter S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 will continue at GSC Game World, the troubled developer has confirmed. Reports last year had suggested it would be shutting down, so huzzah!

STALKER dev: 'there is cause for hope'

"There is cause for hope," S.T.A.L.K.E.R.'s troubled developer GSC Game World teased today, helping salve fears that the studio was shutting down and its radioactive survival shooter series would be gone for good. It's a Festivus miracle!

Report: STALKER 2 dev shuts down

GSC, developer of the STALKER franchise, has been shut down according to numerous reports. While the studio is officially offering "no comment," multiple sources are confirming the closure of the studio.

