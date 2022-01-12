New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 delayed to December 2022

GSC Game World has announced a new launch date for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 at the end of the year.
Donovan Erskine
3

The development of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 has been pretty peculiar, to say the least. Announced over a decade ago only to be scrapped soon thereafter, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 was re-revealed back in 2018 as S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl. The game was looking to finally launch in April of this year, but that will not be the case. It’s now been confirmed that S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 has been delayed to December 2022.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 will now be released on December 8, 2022. Developer GSC Game World made the official S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 delay announcement in a post to its Twitter account.

It’s hard to ignore the coincidental timing of this delay announcement. Back in December of 2021, GSC Game World announced that they would be implementing NFTs into S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, news that was immediately met with strong backlash from fans. GSC quickly backtracked on the decision. It’s unknown if the new delay has anything to do with the developer’s scrapped NFT plans.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 was originally set to launch in April, but has been delayed all the way to December 8, 2022. As we slowly creep towards release, be sure to stick with us here on Shacknews.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

