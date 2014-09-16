GRID Autosport Switch update adds local multiplayer, Labo support coming 2020
GRID Autosport on Nintendo Switch just got an update for local split-screen and wireless multiplayer, and support for the Labo Steering Wheel is coming in 2020.
More than a decade after the release of the original cult hit, Codemasters is ready to bring back GRID, and has a new gameplay trailer to show it off.
Grid Autosport is getting some new content today in the form of the new Touring Car Legends expansion pack.
After a brief tease, Codemasters has confirmed a new entry into their GRID series. GRID Autosport is coming to PC, PS3, and Xbox 360 on June 24th.
Codemasters is adding a little something extra to Grid 2's Community Patch for PC players: mod support.
Grid 2 has set the Guinness World Record for the most expensive special edition of a video game, with a $190,000 version that includes an actual race car.
I don't race often, but when I do I race illegally on the streets as the streams of children, pensioners and ducklings crossing the road mean we have a new course every time as we dodge the hazards (ten-second penalty for each one hit). Inspired, probably, by my antics, Grid 2 has a mode which randomly opens up and blocks off parts of tracks to keep things new and exciting without risking bloodshed, as shown off in a new trailer.
Codemasters announced its multiplayer plans for Grid 2 today, including a variety of modes, stat-tracking, and Rivals match-ups.
Unlike most racing games, GRID 2 has a narrative that explains why you're driving these fancy cars--and why winning actually matters so much. But, Codemasters isn't trying to ape EA's Need for Speed: The Run.