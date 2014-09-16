New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

All Stories Tagged: Grid Series

Grid 2 trailer shows off dynamic tracks

I don't race often, but when I do I race illegally on the streets as the streams of children, pensioners and ducklings crossing the road mean we have a new course every time as we dodge the hazards (ten-second penalty for each one hit). Inspired, probably, by my antics, Grid 2 has a mode which randomly opens up and blocks off parts of tracks to keep things new and exciting without risking bloodshed, as shown off in a new trailer.

