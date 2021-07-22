GRID Legends revealed at EA Play Live 2021 The revered racing series returns under the EA banner.

EA chose to open up its EA Play 2021 event with a brand new game reveal. GRID Legends will drop players into a drama-filled race for the championship between a cast of three main characters. The racing will take place across a variety of tracks spread over multiple continents. While mostly a ground touring experience, GRID Legends offers racing across a wide array of disciplines.

One of the biggest additions to the series will come in the form of the race creator. The race creator will enable players to select mixed-class vehicles and battle across all circuits, including new city locations, London and Moscow. On the story side of things, players will once again be dropped into the GRID World Series event where they will drive against an array of the world's best motorsport teams. Franchise regular bad guys Ravenwest will also be coming along for the ride and will likely give player drivers plenty of fits during the World Series.

“GRID Legends combines everything our players love and adds more exhilarating race features, including our new epic story mode,” said Chris Smith, GRID Game Director at Codemasters. “We’re giving players more variety and choice, whether that’s creating their ultimate races using our race creator or bringing back the community-requested Drift mode. This is just the start of the journey, and we can’t wait to reveal more in the coming months.”

Drivers will be able to compete on over 130 routes, including real-life tracks such as Brands Hatch and Indianapolis, and classic GRID city circuits like San Francisco, Paris, and more. Over 100 vehicles from classic touring cars to big rigs, and single-seaters will be available to drive across the various online and offline modes. You can get in on the action yourself when GRID Legends arrives for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC in 2022.