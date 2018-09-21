Due Process Creative Director talks strategies in making a tactical shooter
Due Process has garnered a lot of positive feedback on Steam and now we get to look behind the curtain at bringing a new entry to the tactical shooter genre.
Due Process has garnered a lot of positive feedback on Steam and now we get to look behind the curtain at bringing a new entry to the tactical shooter genre.
The team at Giant Enemy Crab want to make a Rainbow Six-esque game that is easy to read and focuses on tactics over realism.