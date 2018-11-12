Forza Horizon 4 gets The Eliminator battle royale mode
Because every game gets a battle royale, Forza Horizon 4 is joining the party with their new mode, The Eliminator.
The Xbox Super Games Sale is now live and includes titles like Rage 2, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, and A Way Out.
We hop into some exotic cars to get a look at the new LEGO Speed Champions expansion for Forza Horizon 4.
LEGO wheels don't typically turn, which presented a unique problem and opportunity for the team behind Forza Horizon 4.
Playground Games and Microsoft's upcoming expansion for Forza Horizon 4 injects a bit of lighthearted fun into the world of high-speed exotic cars.
Everything is awesome in the new Lego Speed Champions DLC for Forza Horizon 4!
No more flossing is in store for Forza Horizon 4 players.
It is the best looking and best playing game available for Microsoft's console. This makes Forza Horizon 4 an easy choice for the Best Xbox One Game of 2018.
The expansion will include some extreme weather conditions that drivers will have to overcome, as well.