Forza Horizon 4 gets The Eliminator battle royale mode Because every game gets a battle royale, Forza Horizon 4 is joining the party with their new mode, The Eliminator.

In the latest trend of gaming genres, battle royale is still somehow king. Whether legitimately or as jokes, publishers have created a number of battle royale modes for a ton of different popular gaming franchises. Now Forza is bringing battle royale to the popular racing franchise with an all-new competitive mode, The Eliminator.

The Eliminator battle royale mode was announced for Forza Horizon 4 via the Forza Motorsports Twitter on December 11, 2019. The mode is set to go live in Forza Horizon 4 on Xbox One and PC on December 12, 2019, and it will be a free addition to the game. In the new mode, players will play one of 72 competitors racing to stay inside of the encroaching circle. The purpose as usual is to survive, crash through, and spin your opponents out while maintaining your vehicle on your way inward. Get caught in the circle and you’re eliminated from the match. You can see The Eliminator battle royale mode in action just below.

ELIMINATOR is coming to #ForzaHorizon4. Here’s what you need to know:

✅ All-new Battle Royale inspired racing game mode

✅ Free for all players pic.twitter.com/Pm30MlzVSY — Forza Motorsport (@ForzaMotorsport) December 11, 2019

We have to admit, Forza Horizon 4 is one of the last games in which we would have expected to see a battle royale mode. It’s not that a car-based battle royale hasn’t existed. H1Z1 tried it out with Auto Royale, but even then, vehicles had weapons. Forza Horizon 4’s The Eliminator seems to be more of a tightening demolition derby with no weapons whatsoever and simply the best driving skills as your only defense and offense as you race towards victory. Forza Horizon 4 has also earned the right to experiment. The game is great if our Shacknews review has anything to say about it.

So who knows? Maybe The Eliminator will turn out to be really fun. At least with the mode being completely free to play, players won’t have to pony up anything to get involved in it. What do you think of Forza’s new battle royale?