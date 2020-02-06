All Barn Finds locations in Forza Horizon 4 Where to find all the barn finds hidden around the map of Forza Horizon 4.

Forza Horizon 4 brings back the fan-favorite barn finds, featuring over a dozen iconic vehicles for players to collect. These barns are scattered throughout the vast map with certain barns being accessible only during specific seasons.

All Barn Finds locations

The Horizon series’ barn finds are garages dotted around the world that house a unique vehicle. When a player approaches the garage in the wild, a short cutscene will trigger, showing the car in all its glory. In Forza Horizon 4, there are four barn finds that are locked to each of the seasons and one barn find locked behind the purchase of an expensive mansion.

Barn Find 1 – 1986 Ford Escort RS Turbo

The first barn can be found to the southwest of Glen Rannoch, high up on the grassy mountain. Use the red road that cuts the hill in half to access the barn.

Barn Find 2 – 1962 Triumph Spitfire

The next barn is located south of Glen Rannoch and northeast of Lakehurst Forest at the Express Railyard. The barn is in a little grove of trees past the rail tracks.

Barn Find 3 – 1998 TVR Cerbera Speed 12

The third barn is located east of Moorhead Wind Farm and south of Greendale Airstrip. Drive down the airstrip and toward the ocean to come across the barn.

Barn Find 4 – 1998 Subarua Impreza 22B STI

The fourth barn is south of Lakehurst Forest and west of Moorhead Wind Farm. A thin track weaves through the forest toward Derwent Water, it’s along this path that the barn can be found.

Barn Find 5 – 1966 MG MGB GT

To find the fifth barn, head north of Astmoor to the top of a little hill.

Barn Find 6 – 1983 Audi Sport Quattro

This next barn is located northeast of Horizon Festival Site, just south of the Derwent Reservoir. The barn can be located near the treeline just above the field.

Barn Find 7 – 1997 Lotus Elise GTI

Another barn is located north of the Horizon Festival Site, nearby the Slate Quarry. Use one of the dirt tracks to the lower-left of the quarry to locate the barn.

Barn Find 8 – 1965 Mini Cooper S

Barn find number eight is located along the southwest edge of Derwent Water, north of Ambleside.

Barn Find 9 – 1993 Jaguar XJ220

This next barn is south of Derwent Water and east of Ambleside in an open field.

Barn Find 10 – 1961 Jaguar E-type S1

To find this barn, head west of the Horizon Festival Site toward Tarn Hows. The barn is located just at the tip of the access road that connects to the lower road, on the edge of a lake.

Barn Find 11 – 1931 Bentley 4-1/2 Liter Supercharged

To access this barn, players must purchase the Bamburgh Castle for 10,000,000 credits before the barn appears on the map. The barn can be found south of Bamburgh Castle, along the coastal road, northeast of Astmoor.

Barn Find 12 – Spring – 1964 Ford GT 40 MKI

This barn can only be unlocked during the spring season of Forza Horizon 4. Locating it requires traveling to Moorhead Wind Farm. Southeast of the Great Ridge is a small forest, look along the left side of the forest to find the barn.

Barn Find 13 – Summer – 1962 Peel P50

This barn can only be found during the summer season of Forza Horizon 4. Drive east of Horizon Festival Site and then just south of Uffington White Horse to find this barn. If you make it to Ashbrook you’ve gone too far.

Barn Find 14 – Autumn – 1960 Aston Martin DB4 GT Zagato

The second last barn is only available during the autumn period and is located south of the Horizon Festival Site, overlooking a small lake.

Barn Find 15 – Winter – 1973 Range Rover Land Rover

The final barn in Forza Horizon 4 can only be found during the winter season in-game and is located on the frozen lake known as Derwent Water. Drive out into the middle of the lake and head to the small island to find the barn.

Finding all the barns in Forza Horizon 4 won’t take players too long, though the main wait will be for the seasonal shifts in-game. With all the barns discovered, players will have a decent supply of vehicles to use, especially if the barns are unlocked early in the game.