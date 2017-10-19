Fire Emblem's Byleth revealed as 5th Smash Ultimate DLC fighter
It looks like Fire Emblem: Three Houses main protagonist Byleth is the fifth and final DLC character of Super Smash Bros Ultimate's Fighter Pass.
It looks like Fire Emblem: Three Houses main protagonist Byleth is the fifth and final DLC character of Super Smash Bros Ultimate's Fighter Pass.
Tetris 99's latest Maximus Cup will celebrate the latest entry in the Fire Emblem series.
The Golden Deer answers to no king, as you'll soon find out.
Today's Nintendo Direct took a fresh look at Fire Emblem: Three Houses, which is now set for a July release date.
Shacknews recently had a chance to pick up a handful of games set to hit Nintendo platforms over the next couple of months, including Xenoblade Chronicles 2, Fire Emblem Warriors, Mario Party: The Top 100, and Rocket League.
Set sail with Saber by your side using our guide to getting a ship and recruiting Saber in Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia.
How your convoy and other game systems help you manage your inventory in Fire Emblem Echoes.
Take this with a grain of salt, not only because of the date, but because the source is 4chan.
A connected game comes with cheaters following close behind.
Fire Emblem Heroes isn't the deep, traditional strategy RPG fans have loved for years. But it was never supposed to be.