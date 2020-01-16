How many Fire Emblem characters are in Smash Ultimate? With Byleth joining the fight in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, many people have found themselves wondering just how many Fire Emblem characters are in Smash Ultimate now? Well, we've got the answers.

Smash fans were equally disappointed and excited when Byleth, the playable character from Fire Emblem: Three Houses, was announced as the latest DLC fighter coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. While Byleth offers up some pretty nifty attacks and moves, many feel that the game has already become cluttered with Fire Emblem characters. But exactly how many Fire Emblem characters are there in Smash Ultimate? Here’s what you need to know.

How many Fire Emblem characters are in Smash Ultimate?

Fire Emblem fans have absolutely no reason to be disappointed when it comes to representation of the hit tactical RPG series in Smash Ultimate. Up to this point the game has seen the addition of seven Fire Emblem characters (eight if you include the upcoming release of Byleth).

These characters include iconic figures from the 17-entry franchise, which has seen a multitude of main entry games and spinoffs over the years. The full roster of Fire Emblem characters in Smash Ultimate include:

Marth

Lucina

Roy

Chrom

Ike

Robin

Corrin

And now Byleth

That means there are a total of eight Fire Emblem characters in Smash Ultimate, which some consider a very large amount. It is still nice to see Fire Emblem: Three Houses getting some love in Smash, though, as the game really did a lot to enhance the Fire Emblem experience and help it expand and evolve. Now, it is important that note that some of these Fire Emblem characters included in Smash Ultimate are just clones or “echo fighters” of other fighters that have been released before. For example, Chrom is considered an “echo fighter” of Roy, though he does have a unique final smash move.

Byleth is the eight Fire Emblem character to join the Smash Ultimate roster.

