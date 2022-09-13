Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Fire Emblem Engage unites heroes for January release date

The Fel Dragon awaits in the latest entry in the Fire Emblem series.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
Nintendo
1

Tuesday's Nintendo Direct kicked off with the next entry in the Fire Emblem franchise. Fire Emblem Engage will gather together dozens of heroes with the express purpose of confronting and taking down the powerful Fel Dragon.

Fire Emblem Engage will come to Nintendo Switch on January 20.

Developing...

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola