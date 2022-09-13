Fire Emblem Engage unites heroes for January release date
The Fel Dragon awaits in the latest entry in the Fire Emblem series.
Tuesday's Nintendo Direct kicked off with the next entry in the Fire Emblem franchise. Fire Emblem Engage will gather together dozens of heroes with the express purpose of confronting and taking down the powerful Fel Dragon.
Fire Emblem Engage will come to Nintendo Switch on January 20.
