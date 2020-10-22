Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light comes to Switch this December The Famicom classic is coming to Switch with full localization for the first time.

The Fire Emblem franchise has grown to be one of the most popular in Nintendo’s catalogue, but things weren’t always that way. Earlier titles in the series weren’t nearly as popular in the west, some not even making it out of Japan. Fans in North America will finally have the chance to experience the origin of the saga, as Nintendo has announced Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light is coming to the Switch for a limited time this December.

Nintendo shared the Fire Emblem announcement on its official Twitter account along with a new trailer. Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light was the first title in the series, launching 30 years ago. This game introduced players to characters like Marth and Caeda, and featured the staple tactical gameplay. Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light will launch on the Nintendo Switch with full localization on December 4, 2020.

30 years ago, the first #FireEmblem introduced beloved characters like Marth, and the series’ signature strategic gameplay. Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light comes to #NintendoSwitch, fully localized for the first time! Available 12/4.https://t.co/UUSjOSgyPu pic.twitter.com/B0vW1jIYCE — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 22, 2020

What’s odd, is that this release will only be available for a limited time. On the Nintendo website page for Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light, it explicitly states that the game will only be available for a limited period. Unfortunately, we don’t know exactly how long the game will be available for purchase, so it’s probably wise to snatch it up as soon as you can if it’s something you’re interested in.

There is also a special Collector’s Edition for dedicated Fire Emblem fans. Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light’s Collector’s Edition includes a replica NES game pak art piece and box, a mini Nintendo Power collectible, and the Legacy of Archanea deluxe art book.

Fire Emblem has risen to be one of Nintendo’s most beloved properties, as evident by its representation in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. For more on the JRPG series, visit the Fire Emblem topic page on Shacknews.