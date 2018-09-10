Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition pushed back to summer 2020
You'll have to wait until summer 2020 to get your Crystal Chronicles on, unfortunately, as the game's been delayed again.
The 2004 GameCube classic Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles now has a release date, along with a handful of brand new features.
Time to round up some friends once more – no GBAs required.