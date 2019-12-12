Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition pushed back to summer 2020 You'll have to wait until summer 2020 to get your Crystal Chronicles on, unfortunately, as the game's been delayed again.

Can't wait to get your hands on Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition? Looks like you're going to have to, at least a little while longer.

Square Enix announced that the game has been pushed back from its January 23, 2020 release date to a lengthier wait of summer 2020. Talk about a summer bummer.

"Since announcing Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition, we’ve read so many positive messages filled with encouragement, and all of us on the team would like to thank you for the support you’ve shown us so far" wrote Square Enix of the delay.

"Today we’re announcing that the release date for the game is being moved to summer 2020. We’ve made the decision to adjust the release date to allow the development team some extra time to make final adjustments to the game to make this the best experience possible."

