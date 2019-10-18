New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

All Stories Tagged: Fallout: New Vegas

6 Games That Take Up a Whole Month to Play

The Witcher 3 releases in just a few days, but it won't be the only game around that promises to consume your every waking moment. Imagine if you could dedicate an entire month to nothing but gaming. Here are the games that would consume all your time.

Fallout: New Vegas DLC still delayed on PSN

Though the PlayStation Network has begun to turn back on around the world, Bethesda confirms that the second DLC pack for Fallout: New Vegas will still be delayed for PS3 users. The content is coming tomorrow to the Xbox 360 and PC.

Fallout: New Vegas teases 'Honest Hearts'

Bethesda released a new trailer and some screens for its upcoming Fallout: New Vegas "Honest Hearts" DLC. It's due May 17 on XBL and Steam, and "on the earliest date possible" on PSN.

