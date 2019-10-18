Fallout: New Vegas celebrates its 10th anniversary
Obsidian gave birth to the RPG classic way back in October of 2010.
Fallout: New Vegas is getting its "Old World Blues" DLC on July 19, along with a title update for performance and stability improvements.
The latest add-on pack for Fallout: New Vegas apparently does not play nice with some save files. Bethesda says they are aware of the error and is working on a fix.
Though the PlayStation Network has begun to turn back on around the world, Bethesda confirms that the second DLC pack for Fallout: New Vegas will still be delayed for PS3 users. The content is coming tomorrow to the Xbox 360 and PC.
Bethesda released a new trailer and some screens for its upcoming Fallout: New Vegas "Honest Hearts" DLC. It's due May 17 on XBL and Steam, and "on the earliest date possible" on PSN.