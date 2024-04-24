Fallout: New Vegas director doesn't care if TV series treats the game as canon Josh Sawyer has been asked ad nauseum about New Vegas's place in the TV series, but his stance is the show can do whatever it wants.

While love for Season 1 of the Fallout TV Series has been almost universal, there have been some concerns specifically among fans of Fallout: New Vegas. Often lauded as the best the Fallout series has to offer, fans have shared concern that the show treats events of New Vegas as non-canon, despite showrunner objections to the notion. Of course, that means fans have been asking New Vegas director Josh Sawyer what he thinks. Sawyer doesn’t seem to care, though. In fact, he’s been enjoying the show, but is detached from any ownership of it.

Sawyer shared his full thoughts on the Fallout TV series and its treatment of New Vegas events in a recent interview with Rock Paper Shotgun. There he joined in the praise that many critics and fans have given Season 1:

The show really does capture the aesthetic of Fallout 4 and 76, while also feeling like it is set on the West Coast. If you’re a fan, then you can see where the plot elements have been pulled from in previous entries. And if you’re new to it, thankfully, those plot elements are fairly straightforward.

The events of Season 1 in the Fallout TV series had fans concerned that the show won't treat New Vegas as canon.

Source: Amazon Prime Video

As for how it treats New Vegas canon? Sawyer doesn’t care. He doesn’t feel like any of those characters or that universe belonged to him in the first place:

This might sound weird, but whatever happens with it, I don’t care. My attitude towards properties that I work on, and even characters that I create, is that I don’t own any of this stuff. It was never mine. And the thing that I made is what I made… If later on other people working in the space do new things with it and change it, I’ll maybe have opinions on it, but I don’t get attached to things in that way. I don’t feel like it’s healthy for me to be really invested in something I have no control over, frankly.

So there you have it. The Fallout TV series slayed in its first season and got quickly greenlit for a second season, so there will be plenty more to see. As we wait to see where it goes, stay tuned for more updates and details here at Shacknews.