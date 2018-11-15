Tetris Effect Original Soundtrack finally receives digital and vinyl release
To celebrate Tetris Effect's one-year anniversary, Enhance and Limited Run Games have announced the release of the game's unforgettable soundtrack.
Tetris Effect is branching out beyond consoles and will come to PC next week as an Epic Games Store exclusive.
Vote for your favorite Tetris Effect level, which is a monumental task if you happen to love them all.
If you haven't tried Tetris Effect yet, now's the time to jump in, with a demo and a sale going on.
Enhance, Inc. founder and industry veteran Tetsuya Mizuguchi will be on-site at the Game Developers Conference 2019 to discuss the making of Tetris Effect.
Tetris Effect takes the classic puzzler and turns it into an experience that PlayStation 4 owners absolutely need to own.
Clearing lines in Tetris Effect will earn you various ranks, from Tetris at 4 lines to Octoris at 8 lines.
Tetris Effect blew people away at E3 2018 and now there's an official release date.
Tetris comes to virtual reality for the first time and not only does it feel good, it feels good enough to justify picking up a PlayStation VR on its own. Shacknews goes eyes-on at E3 2018.
A beautiful new take on the classic puzzler is coming this year.