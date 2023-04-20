Enhance gives Humanity a May release date & will bring it to PS Plus on Day 1 Humanity puts players in the paws of a Shiba Inu as they guide human beings through elaborate obstacle courses on their way to salvation.

It wasn’t that long ago that Tetris Effect: Connected developers Enhance announced their latest quirky project in the form of Humanity, and now the game has a release date. Humanity is coming to PlayStation consoles and PC via Steam in May 2023. What’s more, it will be included in May’s PlayStation Plus Game Catalog.

Enhance announced the release date for Humanity via a new trailer on the Humanity Twitter account on April 20, 2023. According to the announcement, Humanity will come to PS4, PS5, and Steam on May 16, 2023, including regular and VR gameplay modes (the latter of which take full advantage of the newly released PlayStation VR2’s technology). In addition, Humanity will then be included on Day 1 into PlayStation Plus’s Game Catalog, meaning players with a subscription can nab it for their collection as soon as it comes out.

Humanity will release on PS4, PS5, and Steam on May 16, 2023 and come to PS Plus's Game Catalog on the same day.

Source: Enhance

Humanity has been quite the interesting game to watch ever since Enhance officially announced it at the PlayStation State of Play presentation in February 2023. In the game, players take on the role of a Shiba Inu dog and guide a gaggle of humans through Limbo to reach “salvation”. This includes guiding the masses to jump, turn, push, float, shoot, and climb around various obstacles in the game’s 90 level story mode (plus the 10 levels that were introduced in the demo). Of course, when that’s all done, you can also create and explore player-created levels through the game’s creative network and library.

Given that Enhance has already has some success with the PlayStation VR2 on its previous games, it seems likely that Humanity will also be an awesome game to experience through the headset, but even those who don’t have a VR headset can enjoy what Humanity has to offer. With the May release date set, stay tuned for any further updates and details leading up to its release.