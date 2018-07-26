Endless Legend gets one-week free trial on Steam
It's not quite the new Humankind, but Amplitude Studios wants to give players a full week to experience one of its more well-received games by offering an Endless Legend free trial.
Amplitude teamed up with the team responsible for the Master of Orion reboot in this return to Endless Legend.
Amplitude Studios turns five years old today and has announced some new content for a pair of its 'Endless' games.
The latest expansion for strategy game Endless Legend is getting a new faction, one that will utilize the game's new espionage system. Meet the Forgotten.
The story isn't over in Endless Legend, as the strategy game is adding a whole new expansion called Guardians, with new content led by massive new Guardian units.
Endless Legend (as well as predecessor Endless Space) is getting a slew of new content prior to the holiday weekend, which is headlined by a whole new minor faction.
Amplitude Studios has a special treat for fans, adding mod tools and a Halloween quest to Endless Legend's latest update.
Endless Legend combines 4X strategy, tactical combat, and role-playing into one grand and beautiful game.
The long-awaited release of Endless Legend is almost here as Amplitude Studios announced it'll launch on September 18.
It wouldn't be a fantasy setting if there wasn't something related to dragons.