Endless Legend gets one-week free trial on Steam It's not quite the new Humankind, but Amplitude Studios wants to give players a full week to experience one of its more well-received games by offering an Endless Legend free trial.

Like many in the gaming world, the team at Amplitude Studios has been heavily impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Everyone is working remotely, still hoping to make progress on its upcoming strategy game, Humankind. But in the meantime, the studio is hoping to make the wait a little easier by offering up its past catalog for sale, which includes a one-week free trial of the acclaimed Endless Legend.

For those who may not remember the 2014 hit, Endless Legend takes players into the world of Auriga. It's a dying world where numerous factions fight for control and for survival, developing greater civilizations in an effort to overcome the harsh environment. There are eight playable civilizations, all of which have their own style and storyline.

Shacknews looked at Endless Legend way back in 2014, so let's blow some dust off of our original review.

Endless Legend is a gorgeous game, with a unique take on 4X strategy, and a tremendous amount of potential. Its interface and diplomacy systems could use a bit of improvement, but the tactical combat and decision-based campaign help make up for it. The game can be slow going, and even experienced strategy game players may need time to learn its complexities, but it's a worthwhile goal. Endless Legend doesn't quite measure up to some of the longer standing series, but it gets very close. For a relative newcomer, that's a big deal.

On top of that, those who own Endless Legend can pick up the Guardians expansion pack for free from now through the end of the week. Visit the Games2gether website for more information directly from the team at Amplitude. If you're looking for other games from the studio to play, the whole Endless franchise is in the middle of a Steam sale, which will last through the end of the week.

The Endless Legend free trial begins today and runs through March 30.