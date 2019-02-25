All Stories Tagged: Elite Dangerous: Horizons
Mission to rescue stranded Elite: Dangerous pilot continues
The Fuel Rats are nearing the end of their mission to rescue an Elite: Dangerous pilot that set a record for distance traveled from the Sol star system.
Aliens Will Attack Elite: Dangerous On September 26
The long-awaited conflict with the Thargoids is right around the corner.
Players Have Only Explored 0.003% Of Elite: Dangerous
Even as a concerted effort from all players, 100% completion of this game is going to be a monumental task.
Elite: Dangerous Dev Acquires Hollywood Movie License for Next Franchise
It is an 'enduring movie franchise of global renown.' Let the speculation begin.
Elite Dangerous Horizons 2.2 update launches The Guardians
The changelog alone is 16,500+ words!
Elite: Dangerous Horizons update The Engineers out now
Free update 1.6 is also available.
Elite Dangerous Horizons coming to Xbox One in June
First two expansions of the new season will be included.
Elite: Dangerous expansion The Engineers goes into beta in May
Elite: Dangerous 1.6 for Season One will go into closed beta at the same time for everyone
Elite Dangerous Will Be An Oculus Rift Launch Title
So elite. So dangerous. So VR!